Team news: Kingdom U21s unchanged 14 March 2017





Kerry have named an unchanged starting XV for their Munster U21 FC semi-final against Waterford.

The Kingdom – favourites to win the last-ever All-Ireland at this level – battled past Clare in Tralee last week and manager Jack O’Connor has kept faith with the same personnel.

This means that Killian Spillane, who kicked three points after coming on as a second-half substitute last Wednesday night, must be content once more with a place on the bench for tomorrow’s trip to Dungarvan.

Kerry (Munster U21 FC V Waterford): Shane Ryan; Tom 'Leo' O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Sugrue, Andrew Barry, Daniel O’Brien; Barry O’Sullivan, Brian O Seanachain; Brandon Barrett, Sean O’Shea, Matthew Flaherty; Conor Geaney, Matthew O’Sullivan, Cathal Bambury.