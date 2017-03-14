CPA's fixtures plan "positive, exciting and innovative" 14 March 2017





With the All-Ireland club championship finals three days away, the CPA claims to have come up with a fixtures plan that will work for everyone.

Chairman Micheál Briody has penned a statement with the headline ‘The Cause Endures’ wishing the four teams in action on Friday all the best and providing an update on the progress being made by the fledgling club players’ representative body:

“This week the coverage and discussion of our clubs will once again highlight and celebrate their unique position at the heart of our association. That status must be protected for the good of all our games.

“The Club Players' Association are continuing to make positive strides to fixing the fixtures to ensure every club player has an opportunity to play their chosen sport regularly.

“We are currently engaged in on-going discussions with all the relevant stakeholders and we are confident that those discussions will bring about meaningful change.

“Substantial work has been done on our proposed solutions to the fixtures crisis.

“We feel our fixture plans are positive, exciting and innovative and will bring a meaningful balance to intercounty and club as well as getting an improved balance between hurling and football.

“This is something that all members of the GAA aspire to. We as volunteers look forward to continuing talks with GAA Officials at all levels in an agreed forum where we can share these plans and positive views for the greater good of our entire Association.

“This week, we wish the players of Cuala, Ballyea, Dr Crokes and Slaughtneil all the best and we congratulate the clubs that have already featured on the national stage in 2017.”