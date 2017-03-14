A family affair for Cuala 14 March 2017





Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan clears his lines.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan clears his lines.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Family ties are at the heart of Cuala GAA club, who will face Ballyea of Clare in Friday's All-Ireland SHC Club final.

Cian and Con O’Callaghan are following in the footsteps of their father, Maurice, who previously won county championships with the Dalkey club, while the same applies to Sean and David Treacy, who took the baton from their father, John, and the Schutte brothers Paul and Mark, whose father Carl is another championship-winning Cuala star of the past.

“Yeah, traditionally, Cuala is quite a small club,” full back Cian O’Callaghan says in The Irish Times. “My father, the Schuttes’ father, the Treacys’ father, were all on the same team.

“And I’d be cousins with the Sheanons [John and Colum], and their father was thereabouts. So you do have that link to the past, which is a big part of Cuala, and traditionally a hurling club, too. So it’s exciting the second generation are coming through, trying to do what they did.

“We have six or seven lads who have been in with the Dublin hurlers and Con is in with the footballers. A lot of lads have played underage for the Dublin minors and they would have a bit of experience in Croke Park. There’s no better pitch in the country. It’s where you want to play so it’s a place you expect both teams to bring their ‘A’ game.”