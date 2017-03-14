Tyrone twin towers ... "another string to our bow" 14 March 2017





Mattie Donnelly and Sean Cavanagh of Tyrone lift the McKenna Cup.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Mattie Donnelly and Sean Cavanagh of Tyrone lift the McKenna Cup.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Sean Cavanagh says having Mattie Donnelly alongside him close to the opposition goal is another string to Tyrone's bow.

Cavanagh and Donnelly can both operate anywhere on the field but, in the second half of Sunday's Division One win over Cavan, both men were deployed close to the Breffni County posts and they caused Mattie McGleenan's men no end of headaches:

"It's an interesting one. Probably we haven't played with a couple of physical players in there, size-wise, and it will take maybe a wee bit of tweaking," former Footballer of the Year Cavanagh ponders in The Irish Independent.

"But there were signs there that we were linking up quite well, and it probably gives us that wee bit more impetus to let the ball in that wee bit longer.

"This last couple of years, we ran the ball quite hard through the hands, and we obviously had the players to do that. But now with Mattie there, in the second half, letting the long balls in to him, it only takes one of those to go right and you're probably going to create more goal chances.

"If that's the case, and it works out like that, it will definitely be another string to our bow."