Kerry legend John Egan's son earns ROI call-up 14 March 2017





John Egan was one of the greatest gaelic football forwards ever; his son has just been named in the Republic of Ireland soccer squad.

Brentford’s John Egan is a surprise inclusion in Martin O’Neill’s extended 39-man Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Wales in the Aviva Stadium on Friday, March 24th (and an international friendly against Iceland at the same venue four days later).

The 24-year-old Cork-born centre half, who was previously contracted to Sunderland and Gillingham (as well as loan spells with Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Bradford City and Southend United), is son of the late, great Kerry GAA legend of the same name.

John Egan Jnr. is a former Republic of Ireland U17, U19 and U21 international. He was selected as Gillingham's Player of the Year in 2015 and made the PFA League One Team of the Year at the end of the 2015-16 season.

He joined championship club Brentford at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign and has made 35 appearances so far this season, bagging four goals.

A five-times All Star with the Kingdom, John Egan Snr. togged out for Sneem, South Kerry and the Kerry seniors under Mick O'Dwyer from 1975 until 1984. Rated by many as the finest left corner forward of all time, he won nine Munster SFCs, six All-Irelands and four leagues with Kerry.