Harte unhappy with match officials 14 March 2017



Mickey Harte was left bemused by some of the refereeing decisions made during the Red Hands' victory over Cavan on Sunday.

The Ulster champions defeated the Breffni County comfortably in the end, reeling off the last ten points, but a couple of dubious decisions seemed to go against them. One of these saw Mattie Donnelly shown a yellow card for wrestling with an opponent, even though the Cavan player seemed to instigate the situation; another resulted in Darren McCurry being black-carded for something he allegedly said:

“It’s not the first time Mattie got a yellow card in those circumstances,” Harte notes in The Irish News. “I remember one time in a championship match he got one for the very same reason… It’s back to this old word ‘consistency’. If somebody notices the thing starting then they should really see who was the initial aggressor and I do feel there should be a difference in how you deal with that.

“I think Darren was accused of saying something or other. That was in response to something that was said to one of our players, so how that works I don’t know. The [Cavan] guy got saying what he said but Darren got nailed for what he said.”