McDonald relishing new journey 14 March 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford's Conor McDonald.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Conor McDonald is looking forward to sampling Division 1A hurling with Wexford in 2018.

The Model County have secured promotion and a place in this year's quarter-finals with a game to spare, and will attempt to maintain their 100% record when hosting Laois in Round Five on Sunday week:

"The All-Ireland semi-finalists, Galway, were in Division 1B this year; Limerick, who are nearly there or thereabouts every year, they're in Division 1B. You're going to get tough games at this time of year wherever you go," McDonald states in The Irish Independent.

"But to be playing week-in, week-out against the likes of Tipperary and Kilkenny and Cork, it's something that you aspire to do. We're looking forward to it.

"It's a new place, a new journey for us next year. But we have Laois next week and we're taking it game by game, wanting to win every game.

"We won't want to go to Wexford Park and not put in another performance. We'll try to keep the roll going as long as possible."