Bugler: Banner must win again 14 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Clare's Brendan Bugler with Joe Canning of Galway.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Brendan Bugler has warned that Clare's battling victory over Dublin will count for nothing unless they can defeat Waterford, too.

As the Banner County prepare to host Na Deise on Sunday week in the last round of games - a repeat of last year's league final - just two points separate five teams on the Division 1A table:

“Kilkenny drawing with Tipperary on Saturday evening put them on three points so there was a little bit of pressure on us to get the win against Dublin and try get ahead in the table,” Bugler told The Irish Examiner.

“The Cork win means there are three teams on four points so that makes it very tight. This win [over Dublin] will only be relevant if we back it up next time out against Waterford. We won’t be safe on four.

“Even though we got the win, the Waterford fixture is still going to be a pressure game. Division One has been a great league so far in that you don’t know how games are going to go. The two points were great, but they alone won’t be enough. We’ll need to get something against Waterford to be 100% sure.”