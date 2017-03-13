Team news: Deise and Rebel U21 sides named 13 March 2017





Both Waterford and Cork have announced their teams for Wednesday night's Munster U21FC semi-finals.



Cork face Limerick at Pairc Ui Rinn, with the Treaty men having accounted for a highly rated Tipperary side after extra time in the quarter-final last week.



Waterford are up against championship favourires Kerry, who were made to work hard by Clare in their quarter-final.

Cork (U21FC v Limerick):

1) Ross Donovan - Nemo Rangers

2) Sean Daly - Dohenys

3) John Mullins - Eire og

4) Sean Wilson - Douglas

5) Jerry O' Riordan - Carbery Rangers

6) Aidan Browne - Newmarket

7) Cian kiely - Ballincollig

8) Kevin Flahive - Douglas

9) Sean O' Leary - Bantry Biues

10) Brian Coakley - Carrigaline

11) Sean Powter - Douglas

12) Daniel Meaney - St Michaels

13) Gary Murphy - Castletownbere

14) Michael Dineen - Naomh Aban

15) Stephen Sherlock - St Finbarrs

Subs

16) Chris Kelly- Eire Og

17) Kevin O' Donovan - Nemo Rangers

18) Eoin lavers - Dohenys

19) Liam O' Donovan - Clonakilty

20) Sean O' Donoghue - Inniscarra (Captain)

21) Michael Hurley - Castlehaven

22) Sean O' Donovan - Ilen Rovers

23) Tim Foley - Bantry Blues

24) Mark Buckley - Dohenys

Waterford (U21FC v Kerry):



1 Kevin Dwane (Ballinacourty)

2 Conor McCarthy (Ballinacourty)

3 Stephen Ryan (The Nire)

4 Michael Cronin (Ardmore)

5 Darach O'Cathasaigh (An Rinn)

6 Sean Kelly (Gaultier)

7 Edmund O'Halloran (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)

8 Dylan Guiry (The Nire)

9 Conor Gleeson (The Nire)

10 Conor Murray (Rathgormack)

11 Michael Sweeney (Stradbally)

12 David Looby (Ballinacourty)

13 Michael Culloo (Ballinameela)

14 Joe Allen (Dungarvan)

15 Craig Browne (Erins Own)