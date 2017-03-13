Team news: Deise and Rebel U21 sides named
13 March 2017
General view of Waterford football.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
Both Waterford and Cork have announced their teams for Wednesday night's Munster U21FC semi-finals.
Cork face Limerick at Pairc Ui Rinn, with the Treaty men having accounted for a highly rated Tipperary side after extra time in the quarter-final last week.
Waterford are up against championship favourires Kerry, who were made to work hard by Clare in their quarter-final.
Cork (U21FC v Limerick):
1) Ross Donovan - Nemo Rangers
2) Sean Daly - Dohenys
3) John Mullins - Eire og
4) Sean Wilson - Douglas
5) Jerry O' Riordan - Carbery Rangers
6) Aidan Browne - Newmarket
7) Cian kiely - Ballincollig
8) Kevin Flahive - Douglas
9) Sean O' Leary - Bantry Biues
10) Brian Coakley - Carrigaline
11) Sean Powter - Douglas
12) Daniel Meaney - St Michaels
13) Gary Murphy - Castletownbere
14) Michael Dineen - Naomh Aban
15) Stephen Sherlock - St Finbarrs
Subs
16) Chris Kelly- Eire Og
17) Kevin O' Donovan - Nemo Rangers
18) Eoin lavers - Dohenys
19) Liam O' Donovan - Clonakilty
20) Sean O' Donoghue - Inniscarra (Captain)
21) Michael Hurley - Castlehaven
22) Sean O' Donovan - Ilen Rovers
23) Tim Foley - Bantry Blues
24) Mark Buckley - Dohenys
Waterford (U21FC v Kerry):
1 Kevin Dwane (Ballinacourty)
2 Conor McCarthy (Ballinacourty)
3 Stephen Ryan (The Nire)
4 Michael Cronin (Ardmore)
5 Darach O'Cathasaigh (An Rinn)
6 Sean Kelly (Gaultier)
7 Edmund O'Halloran (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)
8 Dylan Guiry (The Nire)
9 Conor Gleeson (The Nire)
10 Conor Murray (Rathgormack)
11 Michael Sweeney (Stradbally)
12 David Looby (Ballinacourty)
13 Michael Culloo (Ballinameela)
14 Joe Allen (Dungarvan)
15 Craig Browne (Erins Own)