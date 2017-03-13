Team news: Deise and Rebel U21 sides named

13 March 2017

General view of Waterford football.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Both Waterford and Cork have announced their teams for Wednesday night's Munster U21FC semi-finals.

Cork face Limerick at Pairc Ui Rinn, with the Treaty men having accounted for a highly rated Tipperary side after extra time in the quarter-final last week.

Waterford are up against championship favourires Kerry, who were made to work hard by Clare in their quarter-final.

Cork (U21FC v Limerick):

1) Ross Donovan - Nemo Rangers

2) Sean Daly - Dohenys

3) John Mullins - Eire og

4) Sean Wilson - Douglas

5) Jerry O' Riordan - Carbery Rangers

6) Aidan Browne - Newmarket

7) Cian kiely - Ballincollig

8) Kevin Flahive - Douglas

9) Sean O' Leary - Bantry Biues

10) Brian Coakley - Carrigaline

11) Sean Powter - Douglas

12) Daniel Meaney - St Michaels

13) Gary Murphy - Castletownbere

14) Michael Dineen - Naomh Aban

15) Stephen Sherlock - St Finbarrs

Subs

16) Chris Kelly-  Eire Og

17) Kevin O' Donovan - Nemo Rangers

18) Eoin lavers - Dohenys

19) Liam O' Donovan - Clonakilty

20) Sean O' Donoghue - Inniscarra (Captain)

21) Michael Hurley - Castlehaven

22) Sean O' Donovan - Ilen Rovers

23) Tim Foley - Bantry Blues

24) Mark Buckley - Dohenys

 

Waterford (U21FC v Kerry):

1 Kevin Dwane (Ballinacourty)

2 Conor McCarthy (Ballinacourty)

3 Stephen Ryan (The Nire)

4 Michael Cronin (Ardmore)

5 Darach O'Cathasaigh (An Rinn)

6 Sean Kelly (Gaultier)

7 Edmund O'Halloran (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)

8 Dylan Guiry (The Nire)

9 Conor Gleeson (The Nire)

10 Conor Murray (Rathgormack)

11 Michael Sweeney (Stradbally)

12 David Looby (Ballinacourty)

13 Michael Culloo (Ballinameela)

14 Joe Allen (Dungarvan)

15 Craig Browne (Erins Own)




Most Read Stories

Fixture-makers got it badly wrong, claims Davy

GAA tweets of the week

Matt Connor is the Faithful's greatest

Ger sees chinks in Tipp's armour

Deise may appeal Shanahan red card

Mayo still without O'Shea's and Cafferkey


Android app on Google Play