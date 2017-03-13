HS hurling team of the week 13 March 2017





8-year-old Sean Og O'Regan from Kilmacthomas comforts the injured Brian O'Halloran of Waterford after their Allianz HL defeat to Cork at Walsh Park.

The Allianz Hurling Leagues cranked up a gear over the weekend with Tipperary v Kilkenny raising the bar, here's our team of the week...



1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)



A rock solid presence between the posts, Murphy came to the Cats' rescue with a fantastic save to deny John McGrath late on in the Thurles thriller.





2. Damien Cahalane (Cork)



The Rebels had a number of outstanding performances throughout the field against Waterford and Cahalane was a player who stood out in the full-back line.



3. Liam Ryan (Wexford)



Ryan and the Model County will be pitting their wits against the cream of the crop next year after they secured promotion to the top flight.





4. Seadna Morey (Clare)



Morey enjoyed a solid outing as the Banner men left Dublin staring relegation in the face.



5. Diarmuid O'Keeffe (Wexford)



The half-back raised two white flags as Davy Fitzgerald's charges registered a 1-17 to 0-15 success over the Faithful County.





6. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)



The Premier County's defence had their hands full trying to keep tabs on the Cats but Maher stuck gamely to his task.



7. David Fitzgerald (Clare)



Clare overturned a five point half-time deficit against the Dubs and Fitzgerald played a prominent part in their revival.





8. David Reidy (Clare)



The all-action midfielder's finger prints were all over the Munster side's win, he finished as his team's top scorer with 0-8, seven of which came from placed balls.



9. Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny)



Buckley & Co proved that rumours of Kilkenny's demise may have been greatly exaggerated.





10. Conor Lehane (Cork)



Lehane's accuracy from placed balls was a key in ingredient in the Rebel County's deserving win over Waterford.



11. Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick)



The Treaty County forward found the target with 2-6 as they coasted to a convincing 6-33 to 1-19 victory over Laois.





12. TJ Reid (Kilkenny)



A hat-trick of goals from the ever reliable Reid inspired Kilkenny's morale boosting comeback.



13. Richie Hogan (Kilkenny)



The former 'Hurler of the Year' also put his shoulder to the wheel and finished with four points to his name.





14. Joe Canning (Galway)



The Tribesmen's talisman marked his return to the maroon and white jersey with nine points against Kerry at Austin Stack Park.



15. John McGrath (Tipperary)



The talented Tipp forward hit Kilkenny for 1-2 to help the Premier extend their unbeaten run to nine games.