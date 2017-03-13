Ulster GAA clubs in funding snub 13 March 2017





Players make their way out onto the pitch.

©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry. Players make their way out onto the pitch.©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry.

Only two out of 61 GAA clubs which applied to a controversial community fund scheme in Northern Ireland were successful, it has emerged.

The Community Halls Pilot Programme was launched by former First Minister Arlene Foster and DUP Communities Minister Paul Givan during a visit to an orange hall last year. According to figures obtained by the Irish News, there were 850 applicants, 61 of which were GAA clubs, with only two - Erin's Own GAC in Cargin, Co. Antrim and Clonduff in Co. Down - being approved for funding.

Two Ancient Order of Hibernian divisions and a small number of Irish language centres also received funding, with the majority of the successful applicants having links to the loyal orders.