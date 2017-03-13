Cahalane makes Rebels return after heart scare 13 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Waterford's Noel Connors with Michael Cahalane (left) and Seamus Harnedy of Cork.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Two years after he was told he would never play again, Michael Cahalane was back in action for the Cork hurlers yesterday.

The Bandon attacker came on as a substitute for Alan Cadogan in the 31st minute and went on to score a point as the Rebels defeated Waterford at Walsh Park for the first time since 2008. A dual Cork minor in 2013, Cahalane had to stop playing due to a heart condition before being given the go-ahead to resume his playing career at the end of last year.

"For him to be able to tog out today after what he’s been through over the last couple of years is fantastic," Cork manager Kieran Kingston enthused.

"For him to be gracing the inter-county stage again is beyond a dream. We're delighted that he's part of our panel."