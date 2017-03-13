Matt Connor is the Faithful's greatest 13 March 2017





Offaly great Matt Connor.

©INPHO/Billy Stickland. Offaly great Matt Connor.©INPHO/Billy Stickland.

Matt Connor has been chosen as Offaly's Greatest Ever Sportsperson in an Offaly Express online poll.

The outrageously gifted Walsh Island scoring machine gained 29% of the overall vote, just 2% more than Offaly hurling legend Johnny Dooley. Brian Whelahan finished third with golfer Shane Lowry (10%) and runner Pauline Curley (9%) completing the top five.

A member of the Offaly senior team from 1978 until 1984 when he was seriously injured in a car crash, Connor won three Leinster medals and was full forward on the Faithful team that famously defeated five-in-a-row chasing Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland final. The Tullamore-based garda also won six Offaly SFC medals and two Leinster club SFC medals with Walsh Island - all before his career was tragically cut short at the age of 25.

Youtube credit: Owen Dunne.

Matt produced one of the greatest performances ever seen on a GAA field when scoring 2-9 for Offaly in their 1980 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry.

How they could do with him now!