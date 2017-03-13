Matt Connor is the Faithful's greatest

13 March 2017

Offaly great Matt Connor.
Matt Connor has been chosen as Offaly's Greatest Ever Sportsperson in an Offaly Express online poll.

The outrageously gifted Walsh Island scoring machine gained 29% of the overall vote, just 2% more than Offaly hurling legend Johnny Dooley. Brian Whelahan finished third with golfer Shane Lowry (10%) and runner Pauline Curley (9%) completing the top five.

A member of the Offaly senior team from 1978 until 1984 when he was seriously injured in a car crash, Connor won three Leinster medals and was full forward on the Faithful team that famously defeated five-in-a-row chasing Kerry in the 1982 All-Ireland final. The Tullamore-based garda also won six Offaly SFC medals and two Leinster club SFC medals with Walsh Island - all before his career was tragically cut short at the age of 25.

Matt produced one of the greatest performances ever seen on a GAA field when scoring 2-9 for Offaly in their 1980 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kerry.

