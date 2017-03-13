Win fails to satisfy 'Sambo' 13 March 2017





Antrim manager Terence McNaughton.

Antrim manager Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton wasn't happy with certain aspects of his side's performance in their win over Armagh.

The 2-18 to 2-11 victory at the Athletic Grounds leaves the Saffrons odds on for a place in the Allianz League Division 2A final ahead of the final round visit of Westmeath in 13 days' time.

"We wouldn't have been happy with our performance at all," 'Sambo's said in the Irish News.

"We're trying hard and we knew we were in for a tight game coming down to Armagh, there's never any complacency on our part, definitely not.

"They're in division three because they've earned the right to be there and we've earned the right to be there too.

"We have one game to focus on and that's Westmeath and if the league final happens, it happens. We're in a position where we don't have the right to say we're going to beat anybody and we knew coming down here we were in for a game of it."