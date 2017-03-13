Deise may appeal Shanahan red card 13 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Waterford's Maurice Shanahan after being shown a red card against Cork.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Derek McGrath has refused to rule out the prospect of Waterford appealing Maurice Shanahan's dismissal against Cork.

The Lismore attacker received a straight red card following an incident with Dean Brosnan and was involved in a heated exchange with Cork selector Diarmuid 'The Rock' O'Sullivan as he left the field.

"We're big on discipline frist and foremost within our own group. I'll take the classice Arsene Wegner approach, I didn't actually see it," McGrath is quoted as saying in the Irish Daily Star.

"I'll review it obviously - TG4 will give us a copy of it. Looking at Maurice's genuine reaction to being sent off, I felt there was sincerity in it. I can't really comment on what happened until I see it."

Waterford will need to take something from their trip to Ennis next Sunday to avoid the relegation playoff and the manager admits it will be a test of character for his players.

"I think we're dragged into the mire of a relegation playoff and we'll see how the lads stand up to that. They've a lot of resolve about them," he added.