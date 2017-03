GAA tweets of the week 13 March 2017





Rory from Rory's Stories meets GAA Director General Paraic Duffy.

The latest chapter of the Kilkenny versus Tipperary rivalry had us all sitting on the edge of our seats...

No goals in the league, Tipp and KK never read the script, 4 after 30mins!!!! — Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) March 11, 2017

Privilege to be in Thurles tonight to witness that game of hurling. Unreal effort from both teams. Can't wait for the replay!!#GAA #honTipp — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) March 11, 2017

I need to grab a breath after that match..God knows how the players feel..! What a game for the middle of march..! #TippVsKill — Mark McHugh (@MarkMcHugh1) March 11, 2017

That was some passage of play #Kk-tipp — Seanie Johnston (@Johnsts4) March 11, 2017

You can't beat Saturday night league games.More time for players to recover & a great atmosphere for supporters.#Tippkk — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) March 11, 2017

Have had similar difficulties with @JoeBrolly1993 https://t.co/vaW12IP5Cs — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) March 12, 2017

Top class and all parents should take heed to this advice hats off to @PortroeGAACamo #friendships #lifelessons https://t.co/RTULY4InVY — Liam Sheedy (@LiamLsheedy) March 12, 2017

Managing @drcrokesgaa in Croke Park next Friday.... Managing the "smallies" in Club Academy this morning. Commitment/ passion. Pat O Shea pic.twitter.com/KFhcbpw6Kb — Dr. Crokes GAA (@drcrokesgaa) March 11, 2017

Congrats to all the Wexford Girls on the WIT Gaa team after winning the Lynch Cup today — anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) March 12, 2017

What an incredible experience taking part in Aib's The Toughest Trade in Wexford Ireland. … https://t.co/KHDsLj5UQE pic.twitter.com/VdbpBT2HS2 — Alex Auld (@alexjauld) March 12, 2017