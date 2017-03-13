Another All-Ireland for McCarthy 13 March 2017





Niall McCarthy is congratulated by Pat Ryan and Fergal Carruth, President and CEO of the IABA after winning the cruiserweight title at the Irish Athletic Third Level Boxing Association finals at the National Stadium.

Former Cork hurling star Niall McCarthy punched his way to the cruiserweight title at the Irish Athletic Third Level Boxing Association finals at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Carrigtwohill man, who won two All-Ireland medals and an All Star during his Cork career, only took up boxing last year after injury forced him to hang up his hurl. Representing UCC, McCarthy beat CIT's Finbarr McGuire on a unanimous decision.

"He hurt his opponent in the first round and the second round. His opponent is a tough young fella. Niall got tired in the last round. He gave it his all. He's very good to train and very strong. He's very meticulous and he wants everything done right," UCC coach Eoin Buckley told the Irish Independent.