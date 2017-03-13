Donoghue reflects on mixed performance 13 March 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Micheal Donoghue had mixed feelings after Galway's win over Kerry.

With Joe Canning making his first start of the season, the Tribesmen cut loose in the second half after only leading by three points at the break.

"I would have been disappointed with our first half performance," the Galway manager admitted in the Irish Examiner.

"There was a strong wind there, but in fairness to Kerry they came out of the traps fast and our boys simply did not respond to it. We had to grind hard to go in three points up at half-time, but we came out in the second half and had a better performance. We have used in excess of 30 players in the league, but we are coming to the latter stages. With Limerick coming up we will have to start firing on all cylinders."