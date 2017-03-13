Video: 'I couldn't be more proud' - UL captain Anna Galvin 13 March 2017





Congratulations to UL after their O'Connor Cup final success over UCC at McHale Park, Castlebar.

Kerry’s Anna Galvin collected the O’Connor Cup at McHale Park in Castlebar after her UL team defeated UCC by 2-5 to 0-8.

‘I feel pride, joy and relief’, says Anna. ‘I couldn’t be more proud of the team I was captain of today. They are the best team to ever be part of and I will never forget any of my years in UL’.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the Ladies HEC.