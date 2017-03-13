Video: 'I couldn't be more proud' - UL captain Anna Galvin

13 March 2017

Congratulations to UL after their O'Connor Cup final success over UCC at McHale Park, Castlebar.
©Jerome Quinn Media.

Kerry’s Anna Galvin collected the O’Connor Cup at McHale Park in Castlebar after her UL team defeated UCC by 2-5 to 0-8. 

‘I feel pride, joy and relief’, says Anna. ‘I couldn’t be more proud of the team I was captain of today. They are the best team to ever be part of and I will never forget any of my years in UL’.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the Ladies HEC.




Most Read Stories

What they said ... the weekend in quotes

Rebels are big movers in HL Division 1 betting

GAA tweets of the week

Mayo still without O'Shea's and Cafferkey

Griffin urges Wexford fans to keep expectations in check

Donegal club game abandoned after 'full-on melee'


Android app on Google Play