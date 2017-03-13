Kiely hails Hegarty 13 March 2017





Waterford's Noel Connors and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Waterford's Noel Connors and Gearoid Hegarty of Limerick.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Gearoid Hegarty's performance against Laois came in for praise from Limerick manager John Kiely.

The centre forward hit 2-6 in the 29-point drubbing at O'Moore Park on Saturday night.

"Gearoid had a lot on board during February with the Fitzgibbon Cup and Sigerson with UL," Kiely explained to the Irish Daily Mirror.

"We gave him a couple of weeks after that. He's come back really fresh and done really well in training over the last two weeks, and you could see it there tonight. His hurling has improved - it's crisper.

"He's very strong in the air. He's a guy to wrestle with under the high ball and once he catches it, then he's quick to turn and get on the go. He caused all sorts of trouble for the Laois lads - he was really, really good."

Kiely was happy with the performance, but Wexford's defeat of Offaly yesterday means they will be plying their trade in Division 1B again next year.

“It probably went according to script to be honest," he continued.

”We were anxious to push through the entire 70 minutes. We didn’t target any particular spell but we wanted to get into our groove and rhythm - while I was very happy with our own scoring I would be disappointed we didn’t keep them to a smaller score.

”I thought the forward movement was quite good and when we got ball on the forward foot we were always threatening. The energy was a bit better tonight - all over the field we had a bit more juice in the legs and that was pleasing."