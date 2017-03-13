Mayo still without O'Shea's and Cafferkey 13 March 2017





Mayo's Aidan and Seamus O'Shea.

The O'Shea brothers, Aidan and Seamus, and full back Ger Cafferkey remain unavailable to Mayo manager Stephen Rochford for next Sunday's Allianz Football League encounter with Cavan at Elvery's MacHale Park.

According to the Western People, the trio have yet to return to training from injury. Cafferkey hasn't featured since last year's league campaign due to a serious hamstring problem, while Aidan O'Shea is continuing his recovery from the ankle injury he sustained during a basketball training session in January.

Mayo have no other injuries concerns as they bid to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Dublin last time out.