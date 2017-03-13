Griffin urges Wexford fans to keep expectations in check 13 March 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Liam Griffin has called on Wexford supporters to keep their feet on the ground after promotion to Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League was secured with a round to spare.

The Modelmen have been rejuvenated Davy Fitzgerald since the start of the year and 1996 All-Ireland winning manager Griffin admits their progress has taken him by surprise.

“I didn’t expect it to come this quickly and fair dues to Davy, it’s a great achievement for him to have done that with that team and it’s a great achievement for the team itself," he said on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

"They’re maturing nicely and it’s very good for hurling that we’re back at the top table. It is going to be hard to contain expectations now and I think that’s because we are the way we are.

“Wexford people are very fair and I think they do realise and should realise that we’re in bonus territory before we get to the quarter-final of a National League.

“In fairness to Davy, he’s a great passionate man and he’s brought a lot to Wexford. I think with that expectations he need not put too much expectation on himself and neither should the players. Being competitive next year is the big target for us, but hopefully we’ll do well this year and bring a few more surprises.”