Rebels are big movers in HL Division 1 betting 13 March 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. The Cork team huddle before their Allianz HL clash against Waterford at Walsh Park.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Cork’s odds of winning Division 1 in the National Hurling League have been drastically slashed after their shock win over Waterford at Walsh Park.

The Rebel’s resounding 1-21 to 1-13 victory over Waterford sees them shortened right in to 10/1 from 33/1 whilst the Dèise have been eased out to 11/2 from 9/2.

Kilkenny have shortened to the second favourites at 9/2 from 6/1 following their 3-14 to 2-17 draw with Tipperary who have subsequently drifted out to 5/4 from 6/5.

Clare remain priced at 9/1 for Division 1 glory off the back of their 0-20 to 1-15 win over Dublin. However, the defeat for the Dubs at Cusack Pack has resulted in their odds being pushed all the way out to 100/1 from 33/1 as they lie bottom of the Division 1A table.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports, commented: “Cork have made their Division 1 intentions very clear after their shock victory over Waterford proved they are not to be discounted.

“As the Rebels now occupy third place in the Division 1A table we have had no choice but to slash their odds from 33/1 to 10/1.”

She added: “Kilkenny may be lagging in Division 1A, but after being cut from 6/1 to 9/2 off the back of their draw with leaders Tipperary they have no shortage of support from punters.”

Outright betting

EW 1/3 - 1,2

Tipperary 5/4

Kilkenny 9/2

Waterford 11/2

Galway 7/1

Clare 9/1

Cork 10/1

Limerick 14/1

Wexford 16/1

Dublin 100/1

Kerry 200/1

Laois 200/1

Offaly 200/1