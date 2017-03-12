Rebels still need time - Kingston 12 March 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston says he was pleased with the consistency of his side’s performance against Waterford this afternoon but feels they will still need more time to gel.

The Leesiders sprung somewhat of a shock in handing the hosts at Walsh Park a 1-21 to 1-13 loss, which moves them up to third place in Division 1A heading into the final round of games, and Kingston admits that it is very much a work in progress with the players.

“I have gone on record many times saying that we are trying to stick to our own process,” he told RTÉ Sport after the game.

“We are working with a very young panel - we have 13 Under-21s on our panel - and finished today's game with five players aged 19 or 20.

“It will take them time to get up to the required level, but all we are asking for is that they learn from the experience and give 100 per cent effort. We do know that integrating them into the team will take a bit of time.

“You will have blips along the way and we've seen that during the course of this league where we haven't had that consistency of performance within games. You can't get away with that at this level.

"I felt today we did get a consistency of performance. We didn't get it last week or the week before."