Tyrone happy to be top, says Harte 12 March 2017





Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says he was happy with his side’s second-half response against Cavan in this afternoon’s Division 1 clash at Healy Park.

The Ulster champions turned around a four-point deficit at half-time to win on a comfortable 0-19 to 1-9 score-line in the end and afterwards Harte said he was quite content to see his team sitting top of the table four games into their league campaign.

“We made a few switches, changed a few methods of play and obviously our finishing was better," Harte is quoted saying by the Strabane Chronicle.

“The breeze was significant too and you can’t rule that out. I think we would have been pretty happy at half-time to only be a point down, but four points could have been a dangerous position to be in as Cavan are hard to break down.”

He added: “I am very happy to be top of the league, that’s the truth of the matter. What more do you want, four games and we are top of the league, you would take that at the start of the season any day.

“I think it is pushing ourselves away from the relegation zone. That’s the first thing you have to do in Division One stay away from the relegation.”