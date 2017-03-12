Banner boss expected 'phenomenal battle' 12 March 2017





Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Clare joint manager Donal Moloney says he wasn’t surprised to see Dublin pushing his side all the way in this afternoon’s Division 1A clash at Ennis.

The home side squeezed out a 0-20 to 1-15 over Ger Cunningham’s side late on to move up to second place in the table, while the Dubs remain bottom, and afterwards Moloney hailed their substitutes’ impact in the crucial stages.

"It was a big win. We had to earn every minute of it,” he told RTE Sport.

"Dublin were fantastic. We didn't expect anything else from them because they went to Pairc Ui Rinn and did something that we weren't able to do, and against Waterford they were very impressive as well.

"So we expected a phenomenal battle from them today and we absolutely got that.

"Three substitutes - Jason McCarthy, Ian Galvin and Aaron Cunningham - all chipped in with vital scores."