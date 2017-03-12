'Ugly' win fine by Morey 12 March 2017





Tipperary's Steven O'Brien and Seadna Morey of Clare.

Clare corner-back Seadna Morey says they were happy to win this afternoon’s battle with Dublin in an “ugly” manner.

The Banner men were forced to overturn a five-point deficit at half-time and scored nine of the last 11 points to edge the Dubs for a 0-20 to 1-15 win in Ennis.

"We didn't perform the way we could have,” Morey told Newstalk afterwards. “Looking at it, getting the win was the main thing, we mightn't have got the performance that we wanted but it's always a good sign of a team when they win, kind of, ugly (games).

"We didn't perform in the second half as we should have with the wind. But we took the points when we needed to. We dug deep, especially in the last 10 minutes we stopped them. We did make, maybe, a few stupid fouls but in the end we dug deep and got away with the win which is the main thing.

"It was a weird game in that we took the points that were hard and missed the points that were easy. It was the bit of composure that will come through the year. The win is the main thing and we're delighted with that."