Donegal club game abandoned after 'full-on melee' 12 March 2017





A general view of a Donegal flag.

The Donegal county board are set to launch an investigation into an All County League game which was abandoned this afternoon.

The Division 2 football clash between Glenfin and Cloughaneely was said to be in injury-time when a mass brawl broke out, causing referee Mark Dorrian to bring proceedings to a premature end.

Cloughaneely led the home side by 3-7 to 0-9 at Pairc Tabhoige when Dorrian decided to abandon the game after what was reported to Donegal Sport Hub as "a full-on melee", involving players, mentors and substitutes from both teams, broke out on the other end of the field from the match official.

Donegal’s Competitions Control Committee is expected to discuss the matter at their next meeting after reviewing the referee’s match report.