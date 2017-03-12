'Young Bradley came in and torched us'

12 March 2017

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.
Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan says Tyrone’s quality proved too much for the Breffni men to handle in the second-half of this afternoon’s 0-19 to 1-9 defeat at Healy Park.

McGleenan’s side had led the Ulster champions by four points at the end of the first-half thanks to Gearoid McKiernan’s late goal, but the hosts went on a run of 10 unanswered scores after the break to close out victory, with Mark Bradley coming off the bench to kick 0-3.

“The quality they have is unbelievable, young Bradley came in and torched us,” McGleenan told The Irish Times afterwards

“We have a five/six day turnaround to Mayo and then Kerry after that. They are huge games but we are not going to learn without being punished for those mistakes.

“Cavan have a lot to learn and they need to learn fast and one of the things they have to improve on is their decision-making.”




