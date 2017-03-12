'Young Bradley came in and torched us'
12 March 2017
Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.
©INPHO/Tom Beary.
Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan says Tyrone’s quality proved too much for the Breffni men to handle in the second-half of this afternoon’s 0-19 to 1-9 defeat at Healy Park.
McGleenan’s side had led the Ulster champions by four points at the end of the first-half thanks to Gearoid McKiernan’s late goal, but the hosts went on a run of 10 unanswered scores after the break to close out victory, with Mark Bradley coming off the bench to kick 0-3.
“The quality they have is unbelievable, young Bradley came in and torched us,” McGleenan told The Irish Times afterwards
“We have a five/six day turnaround to Mayo and then Kerry after that. They are huge games but we are not going to learn without being punished for those mistakes.
“Cavan have a lot to learn and they need to learn fast and one of the things they have to improve on is their decision-making.”