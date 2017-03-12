HL3A: Donegal end Farney's unbeaten run 12 March 2017





Donegal manager Ardal McDermott Donegal manager Ardal McDermott

Donegal recovered from a four-point interval deficit to end Monaghan's 100 per cent in Division 3A of the Allianz Hurling League in Letterkenny.

Ardal McDermott's charges avenged their second round defeat in Castleblayney with a 1-21 to 2-13 victory. The result paves the way for a likely third instalment between the sides in the Division 3A final.

Early goals from Donal Meegan and Sean Leonard helped the visitors to a 2-7 to 0-9 half-time lead, but a Ronan McDermott goal and three points from Declan Coulter turned the tide in Donegal's favour after the restart.

Tyrone saw off Louth by 1-23 to 2-10 in the other Division 3A clash at Carrickmore.

In the day's only Division 3B encounter, Sligo defeated neighbours Leitrim by 3-17 to 1-15 in Carrick-on-Shannon. Longford beat Warwickshire yesterday to set up a final showdown between the pair.