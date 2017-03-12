HL1A: Clare come from behind to deny Dubs 12 March 2017





Clare's Podge Collins and Ben Quinn of Dublin

Clare's Podge Collins and Ben Quinn of Dublin

Clare 0-20

Dublin 1-15

Clare scored nine of the last 11 points to squeeze out Dublin at Cusack Park and move into second place on scoring difference in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.

Trailing by 0-8 to 1-10 at half-time, the wind-assisted Banner came good in the second half to the delight of the home supporters in the 4,370 attendance. Substitutes Jason McCarthy, Aaron Cunningham and Ian Galvin all found the target in the closing stages to leave Dublin needing a big win over Kilkenny in the final round to avoid the relegation playoff. Galvin had been replaced by Cathal McInerney in the 25th minute before returning to the fray as a 61st minute replacement for Podge Collins.

Ryan O'Dwyer's 19th minute goal handed the visitors a 1-4 to 0-5 lead, which they maintained until the final quarter. They posted six of the last nine scores in the first half, including two from Niall McMorrow, to lead by five at the break.

Clare resumed with two points from David Reidy and another from man of the match Seadna Morey to reduce the gap to two. However, Dublin replied with points from Ben Quinn, Chris Crummey and Eamon Dillon to restore their five-point advantage, 1-13 to 0-11, after 44 minutes.

But inspired by Morey, Clare dominated the final 25 minutes with the corner back's second point in the 57th minute bringing them level on 0-16 to 1-13.