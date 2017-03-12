HL2B: Wicklow seal final place 12 March 2017





Wicklow have qualified for the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B final with a round to spare after powering to a 1-18 to 0-11 victory over Down in Arklow.

Eoin McCormack's late goal wrapped up the win for the Garden County whose final opponents will be Meath if they can overcome Roscommon in their rearranged fixture in Ashbourne next Thursday night. The Christy Ring Cup champions made it three wins from three thanks to a 10-point (2-19 to 0-15) win over Mayo in Ballina with Kevin Keena and sub Neil Heffernan getting the goals.

Derry beat Roscommon by 3-16 to 0-12 in Celtic Park to secure their Division 2B status. Oisin McCloskey, Aaron Kelly and sub Darragh Cartin were the Oak Leaf goalscorers.

Roscommon and Mayo remain rooted to bottom of the table without a point to their name.