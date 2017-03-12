HL2A: Antrim go top as promotion rivals draw 12 March 2017





Antrim's Ciaran Clarke

©INPHO Antrim's Ciaran Clarke©INPHO

Antrim lead Division 2A of Allianz Hurling League by a point heading into the final round of games following their 2-18 to 2-11 victory over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Ciaran Clarke's 22nd minute goal helped the Saffrons to a four-point interval advantage before the hosts stormed back to take the lead 14 minutes into the second half. However, Antrim replied with a string of Deaglan Murphy points and a Conor McCann goal to move onto seven points, one ahead of Carlow, who needed a late Marty Kavanagh '65' to earn a 1-20 to 2-17 draw with promotion rivals Kildare in Newbridge.

The Lilywhites led by 2-7 to 0-11 at half-time and were still three points clear with four minutes to go when Craig Wall's goal levelled it. Kildare regained the lead before Kavanagh earned a share of the spoils for the Barrowsiders, who will be assured of a place in the divisional final if they can account for Armagh in the final round.

Westmeath's promotion hopes look over, despite cruising to a 2-20 to 2-7 win over London in the early throw-in at TEG Cusack Park.

Derek McNicholas and Darragh Egerton netted for the Lake County as an ill-disciplined London finished the game with 12 players and remain bottom of the table alongside Armagh.