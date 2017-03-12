Third promotion for Davy Fitz in five years 12 March 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates.

Wexford’s five-point victory over Offaly this afternoon has saw Davy Fitzgerald guide a team to promotion from Division 1B for the third time in his managerial career.

Fitzgerald steered his native Clare to Division 1A in 2012 after his team had won all five league games and last year he repeated the trick with the Banner men as they went on to secure the league title.

This time round the two-time All-Ireland winner led the Slayneysiders to promotion with a game to spare, having defeated favourites Galway last month, thanks to a 1-17 to 0-15 win over bottom-placed Offaly in Tullamore.

After the game Fitzgerald described promotion to the top tier of league hurling as “absolutely massive” for the Model County.

"We're thrilled," he told Newstalk. "Offaly fought extremely hard today and that's what I always think of when I think of Offaly. They beat Wexford by nine points last year below in Wexford Park.

"Any time you play them, and I know with my experiences with Clare, they're going to put it up to you. I love seeing them when they play with that fight. It's great and that's what you want.

"I'm one of these lads who are mad for Offaly to get right back into the mix. Fair play to them, but they need to keep building on it.

"But (promotion is) absolutely massive, we're thrilled."