Cork win leaves Cats needing victory in the capital 12 March 2017





Kilkenny's TJ Reid celebrates scoring a goal against Tipperary.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kilkenny's TJ Reid celebrates scoring a goal against Tipperary.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kilkenny are in need of a win against Dublin from the final round of fixtures in Division 1A if they are to have any chance of avoiding a relegation play-off.

The Leinster champions produced a brave comeback against Tipperary in Thurles last night and almost took home both points before Stephen O’Brien salvaged a late draw for the All-Ireland champions.

The result brought the Cats’ total up to three points in the league table but Cork’s surprise victory over Waterford this afternoon has since saw the Rebels leapfrog them up to third place on four points along with Clare and the Deise men, boasting a better score difference than the latter.

Dublin’s defeat in Ennis this afternoon, where they led for long periods before the hosts reeled them in, sees Ger Cunningham's side rooted to the bottom of the table on two points, with the Banner moving up to second.

Tipp have cemented their place into next month’s quarter-finals, while the other five teams’ top tier status for 2018 still remains at risk going into the last round.

Final round of fixtures (March 26th):

Clare v Waterford

Cork v Tipperary

Dublin v Kilkenny