FL1: Tyrone blitz Cavan in second half to go top 12 March 2017





Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and Rory Dunne of Cavan

Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and Rory Dunne of Cavan

Tyrone 0-19

Cavan 1-9

Tyrone outscored Cavan by 0-12 to 0-1 in the second half of today's re-fixture at Healy Park to leapfrog Dublin at the top of Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Aided by Gearoid McKiernan's 34th minute goal, the visitors led by 1-8 to 0-7 at the break, but they could only add a single point through Conor Madden seven minutes after the restart as the wind-assisted Ulster champions turned on the style to run out comfortable winners. While the result has boosted the Red Hands' hopes of reaching the league final, Cavan face an uphill battle to retain their top flight status with difficult games to come against Mayo (away), Kerry (home) and Roscommon (away) over the next three weekends.

Martin Reilly kicked three points from play in an impressive first half display, but was subdued by Aidan McCrory after the restart as the visitors faded out of the game. With Mark Bradley making a big impression off the bench, Tyrone regained parity in the 48th minute and added 10 points without reply to leave their opponents in the relegation mire.

Cavan led by 0-4 to 0-3 early on thanks to points from McKiernan, Dara McVeety and Reilly. The minimum continued to separate the sides until McKiernan grabbed 1-1 in the closing stages of the first half to leave four in it.

Points from Sean Cavanagh and Kieran McGeary narrowed the gap before Madden replied in the 42nd minute. Incredibly, that proved to be the visitors' last score as Bradley, who replaced the black-carded Ronan McNamee, began to make his presence felt.

Darren McCurry eventually levelled proceedings before Bradley's second point edged the hosts in front. McCurry picked up a black card, but the momentum remained firmly with Mickey Harte's men who ran riot in the closing 10 minutes when Tiernan McCann, goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Bradley and substitute Ronan O'Neill all raised white flags.