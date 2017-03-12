LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker 12 March 2017





Waterford's Jamie Barron with Damien Cahalane of Cork.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Waterford's Jamie Barron with Damien Cahalane of Cork.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

There's top-flight action in both the national hurling and football leagues this afternoon.

Holders Clare host Dublin in Division 1A of the HL, while Cork travel to Waterford for an intriguing all-Munster affair. Meanwhile, in football, Tyrone entertain Ulster rivals Cavan in their rescheduled Division One clash.

In Division 1B of the HL, Wexford and Galway will bid to maintain their promotion bids as they visit struggling Offaly and Kerry respectively.

There's also key action in Divisions 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B of the HL, bringing the total number of matches taking place today to 14.

Click here for full LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.