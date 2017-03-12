Tipp attack pleases Kearns 12 March 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns says he was pleased with his side’s scoring rate in their victory over Longford yesterday.

Ace attacker Conor Sweeney contributed 2-7 in the Premier County’s 3-17 to 0-18 win against the Midlanders at Semple Stadium, where Kearns stated afterwards that there is “room for improvement” after his side moved up to second place in Division 3.

"We performed well and I would be happy with our attacking play,” he told the Tipperary Star.

“We kicked 3-17 and that's good scoring, but at the end of the day they kicked eighteen points as well so we would not be happy with that aspect of it.

“They came back into the game very strongly after a great start by us. We went after them in the first ten minutes or quarter of an hour. We did get scores and we did get a lead. Look, it was a good performance, but at the same time there is room for improvement."

On the next weekend’s meeting with Offaly, he added: "We have Offaly next and they will be hurting after the defeat to Armagh. We have got to win that. It seems to be split there now in the division.”