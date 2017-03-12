Connerton bemoans poor start 12 March 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Longford manager Denis Connerton.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Longford boss Denis Connerton said his side handed Tipperary a start "they didn’t need" in yesterday evening’s eight-point loss at Semple Stadium.

The home side registered 2-2 after the opening nine minutes in Thurles, leaving the Midlanders to play catch up for the rest of the game as the latter fell to a 3-17 to 0-18 defeat, with Conor Sweeney's second goal wrapping up the game on the hour mark.

"It was sloppy and it is just taking us too long to get into the game, especially against a team as good as Tipperary,” Connerton told the Tipperary Star.

“We gave them a start that they didn't need. It is very hard to bring that back.

"I don't know if it is down to a lack of concentration or whatever it is. They were really bad mistakes. I am not going to make any excuses tonight. I am just really disappointed with it and the players are exactly the same. There are no excuses and their finishing (Tipperary) was sublime.

“That's about all I can say: the better team beat us on the night. It's unfortunate, but we have no excuses to offer.”