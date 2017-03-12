'Five weeks on the bounce at county level will be nuts' 12 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara with Ronan McNamee of Tyrone.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Ronan McNamee has described the Tyrone’s league schedule as “nuts” but accepts that there is no other way around it for the GAA.

Last Saturday night saw the Ulster champions’ win over Monaghan begin a run of five games in five weeks after having their round three clash with Cavan rescheduled for today.

The postponed game is the only Allianz League football fixture down for decision today and it means that Mickey Harte’s side can go top of Division 1 with a win over the Breffni men in Omagh, with some tough assignments over the coming three weeks.

“Monaghan, Cavan, Donegal, Mayo and then Kerry – a handy run of fixtures,” McNamee joked in the Sunday Mirror.

“It does take a lot out of you. If you take a heavy knock, you’ve no recovery time, especially now when we’re playing five weeks on the bounce.

“Five weeks on the bounce at county level will be nuts. But there’s no other way for it.”

On this afternoon’s meeting at Healy Park, McNamee knows that Mattie McGleenan’s will be taking some encouragement from their drawn championship encounter with the Red Hands last summer.

“They loaded their full-forward line with big men but we maybe broke 70 per cent of the high balls that went in, possibly more, and you can’t win them all.

“There might have been 15 high balls and we broke 12 of them.”