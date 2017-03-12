Cody: we both had chances to win it 12 March 2017





Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody believes his side could have easily won or lost last night’s pulsating encounter against Tipperary in its closing stages.

The Cats clawed their way back from an eight-point deficit to take the lead in the 66th minute via Cillian Buckley’s point and looked on course for victory at Semple Stadium before the hosts had the last say in securing a 2-17 to 3-14 draw.

"Four minutes was a lifetime as well,” Cody told the Irish Mirror afterwards. “They had chances, Eoin Murphy made a great save and someone pulled on it and it went wide and we had chances.

"It was just that kind of a game, mistakes are going to happen and the intensity that the game was played at mistakes were going to happen. It's about how you keep going, just about keeping going.

"I think both teams were really impressive and really genuine tonight."