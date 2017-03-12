Slaughtneil better prepared than three years ago - McKaigue 12 March 2017





Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue with Patrick Begley of St. Kiernan's.

Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue with Patrick Begley of St. Kiernan's.

Chrissy McKaigue says he and his Slaughtneil team mates “know what it is going to take” to come out on top in Friday’s All-Ireland club SFC final against Dr Crokes.

In an interview in today’s Sunday Independent, the Derry star reflected on his club’s defeat to Galway’s Corofin three years ago and feels that they are much better prepared for the Munster champions’ challenge in five days’ time at Croke Park.

"Looking back on it now with a clear head, we weren't physically ready that day," he reflects.

"We were beaten by an exceptional team. For us to have truly competed with Corofin that day we would have needed everybody fully fit and fully flying. We just didn't perform but Corofin were deserving champions.

"We are in a much better place now with more experience - both physically and mentally. What happened in 2014 has galvanised us to an extent because when a club wins its first provincial title you are entering the unknown and you don't know what to expect.

“We now know what to expect; it is not going to be easy but at least we know what it is going to take."