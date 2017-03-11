McGrath: Kilkenny are still the standard-bearers 11 March 2017





Tipperary's Noel McGrath.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tipperary's Noel McGrath.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tipperary forward Noel McGrath admitted that tonight’s epic clash with Kilkenny “could have gone either way” and described the Leinster champions as the “standard-bearers in Ireland”.

McGrath landed a point in the 3-14 to 2-17 draw at Semple Stadium and stated afterwards that he feels the Liam McCarthy Cup holders have plenty to work on.

“It was very intense and very fast,” McGrath told RTE Sport. “Kilkenny and ourselves have had some great battles over the years.

“It could have gone either way, there’s a lot of things we have to work on. Any time you play Kilkenny it’s a massive task, they are the standard-bearers in Ireland and tonight was no different.

“They have been there at the top for years, there’s no difference between any Kilkenny team over the last 10 years and tonight was no different.

“The result is what it is. We’ll be disappointed with some things tonight but we’ll keep working hard.”