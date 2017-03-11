McGrath: Kilkenny are still the standard-bearers

11 March 2017

Tipperary's Noel McGrath.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tipperary forward Noel McGrath admitted that tonight’s epic clash with Kilkenny “could have gone either way” and described the Leinster champions as the “standard-bearers in Ireland”.

McGrath landed a point in the 3-14 to 2-17 draw at Semple Stadium and stated afterwards that he feels the Liam McCarthy Cup holders have plenty to work on.

“It was very intense and very fast,” McGrath told RTE Sport. “Kilkenny and ourselves have had some great battles over the years.  

“It could have gone either way, there’s a lot of things we have to work on. Any time you play Kilkenny it’s a massive task, they are the standard-bearers in Ireland and tonight was no different.

“They have been there at the top for years, there’s no difference between any Kilkenny team over the last 10 years and tonight was no different.

“The result is what it is. We’ll be disappointed with some things tonight but we’ll keep working hard.”




Most Read Stories

As it happened: Saturday Match Tracker

Connacht U21FC: Leitrim comeback falls short against Tribe

Connacht to discuss withdrawal from inter-pros

'People have the wrong impression of him' - Clarke on McGeeney

Team news: Canning to make first start since All-Ireland semi-final injury

Two greats set for first starts of 2017


Android app on Google Play