Cats' eyes were on Tipp since last September - Buckley 11 March 2017





Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Cillian Buckley says Kilkenny had been eyeing tonight’s thrilling Division 1A league clash against Tipperary since last September.

The two old rivals treated spectators at Semple Stadium to a thrilling 3-14 to 2-17 draw and afterwards Cats defender Buckley said it had been a game they’d been relishing since their All-Ireland final defeat to the Premier men.

“This was a game we looked at last September to try and get back up to the pace,” Buckley told RTÉ Sport.

“Tipp are going to be the pacemakers this year. We’re just delighted to know we’re there or thereabouts with them but it’s only March.

“It was a great showcase from both teams. It’s nice to get points, this league is very competitive. Two points would have been what we needed but one is not too bad.”

On TJ Reid’s salient 3-5 contribution for the Cats, he added: “TJ can do that,” he said.

“You could see him there in the Park the last day [against Cork], he really started to stand up and lead this team and there again today with a few more.

“That’s what’s needed. TJ has the calibre, if he can do that every day and we can row in behind him things will be okay.”