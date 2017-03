'Tipp and KK never read the script' - Twitter reaction to Thurles thriller 11 March 2017





Tipperary and Kilkenny played out another classic at Semple Stadium tonight and the 2-17 to 3-14 draw received some huge plaudits from onlookers on Twitter.

Have a look below:

#Kilkenny and #Tipperary play one of those #hurling games that leave 14,763 people telling each other we we were lucky to see it. Fair draw. — Cathal Mac Coille (@CathalMacCoille) March 11, 2017

Anyone who seriously thought @KilkennyCLG were going to fade away must have a cave as a postal address. #NHL #GAA — Dermot Keyes (@DermotKeyes) March 11, 2017

What a thriller! #TippvKK was SO good, I actually stopped dancing practice!!! Epic game! Well done to all involved! #GAA #DWTSIrl — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) March 11, 2017

Privilege to be in Thurles tonight to witness that game of hurling. Unreal effort from both teams. Can't wait for the replay!!#GAA #honTipp — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) March 11, 2017

And that's the end of the "Kilkenny are finished" comments. 8 points down and fought back, never stop amazing me #GAA #MatchNightLive — David Connors (@peterswellman) March 11, 2017

I need to grab a breath after that match..God knows how the players feel..! What a game for the middle of march..! #TippVsKill — Mark McHugh (@MarkMcHugh1) March 11, 2017

No goals in the league, Tipp and KK never read the script, 4 after 30mins!!!! — Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) March 11, 2017

Yet another gripping addition to Tipp/Kilkenny's great rivalry. How many great games is that they've produced over a 15-year period? — Colm Keys (@KeysColm) March 11, 2017

You can't beat Saturday night league games.More time for players to recover & a great atmosphere for supporters.#Tippkk — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) March 11, 2017

Hurling the game that keeps on giving #hurlingsnob — Marie Crowe (@mariecrowe) March 11, 2017

With all the talk of football's 'Super 8', hurling still the preserve of a 'Super 2'#TippvKK — Philip Lanigan (@lanno10) March 11, 2017

Is there any sport in the world like hurling??!! Fantastic, intense, non stop love it, love it #TippvKilkenny #TippvKk #AllianzLeagues #gaa — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGtippfm) March 11, 2017