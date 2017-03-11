HL1B: terrific Treaty have six appeal 11 March 2017





Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Man of the Match Gearoid Hegarty contributed 2-6 as Limerick inflicted a 6-33 to 1-19 drubbing on Laois at O'Moore Park.

Victory sees the Treaty County move up the table overnight, with six points from a possible eight, but unbeaten Wexford and promotion hopefuls Galway are both in action tomorrow and will be expected to defeat Offaly and Kerry respectively.

Next up for tonight's winners is a must-win Round Five clash with the Tribesmen at the Gaelic Grounds in 15 days' time.

Making his first appearance of the season for Limerick, Shane Dowling registered 1-8 before being called ashore 20 minutes from the end, while last year's minor captain Kyle Hayes chipped in with a tidy 2-2 from full forward.

Goalkeeper Enda Rowland netted from the penalty spot for the hosts to bring them back within ten early in the second half, 3-17 to 1-13, but Colin Ryan grabbed the Shannonsiders' fourth goal in the 48th minute and they went on to prevail by a whopping 29 points.

Laois attacked the town end with the aid of a slight breeze in the first half but all the goalmouth action was at the other end as the Treaty County struck three majors to build up a commanding 13-point interval advantage, 3-14 to 0-10, Hayes netting twice before the break while the unerring Dowling got the other first-half goal in between.

Debutant Aaron Murphy scored four times for the O’Moore County, while Cha Dwyer got five and Roddy King six.

Limerick - B Hennessy; S Cahill, R English, S Finn; S Hickey, D Hannon (0-1), D Morrissey (0-1); D O'Donovan, W O'Donoghue (0-3); S Dowling (1-8, 0-6f), G Hegarty (2-6), J Ryan (0-2); K O'Brien, K Hayes (2-2), C Ryan (1-1). Subs: D Byrnes for D Hannon, T Condon for S Finn, P Casey (0-4) for K O'Brien, R Lynch (0-4, 2f) for S Dowling, P Ryan (0-1) for D O'Donovan.

Laois - E Rowland (1-0pen); C Healy, L Bergin, D Palmer; S Downey, P Purcell, R Mullaney; C Taylor, B Conroy (0-2f); A Dunphy (0-4), C Dwyer (0-5, 1sl), P Whelan; W Dunphy (0-1), N Foyle (0-1), R King (0-6, 4f, 1'65). Subs: A Corby for P Whelan, E Killeen for R Mullaney, E Doyle for S Downey, S Bergin for B Conroy, P Keating for C Taylor.

Referee - B Gavin.