Team news: Banner men make three changes 11 March 2017





Clare's David McInerney and Tom Morrissey of Limerick.

Clare's David McInerney and Tom Morrissey of Limerick.

Clare joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor have made three changes for tomorrow’s Division 1A round four encounter against Dublin at Cusack Park.

David McInerney comes in at right corner-back for his first start of the season in place of the injured Oisin O’Brien, while Ian Galvin and Peter Duggan replace Cathal McInerney and Aaron Cunningham, respectively, in the Banner men’s full-forward line from the seven-point defeat to Tipperary last weekend

David Reidy and Jamie Shanahan partner each other at centre-field once more and Podge Collins is again stationed on ‘the 40’, while 2013 All-Ireland hero Shane O’Donnell is currently sidelined for up to six weeks with injury.

Throw-in in Ennis is at 2pm.

Clare (HL1A v Dublin): Patrick Kelly; David McInerney, Cian Dillon, Seadhna Morey; Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald; David Reidy, Jamie Shanahan; Cathal Malone, Podge Collins, John Conlon; Ian Galvin, Peter Duggan, Aaron Shanagher