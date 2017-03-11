HL3B: Mullane inspires Longford past Warwickshire
11 March 2017
Longford's Cathal Mullane.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Longford 2-18
Warwickshire 2-12
Cathal Mullane starred as Longford inflicted Warwickshire with their first defeat in Division 3B this afternoon at Pearse Park.
The Midlanders led by 1-12 to 1-6 at half-time off the back of Mullane’s 1-5 contribution during the opening period and he’d add three more points after the break to make sure the hosts stayed in control.
Connor Robbins (1-3) wreaked most of the havoc for the visitors, but Longford kept their cushion as Rueben Murray lashed home their second goal in injury-time to ensure the win.
It means that these two sides will meet again in the league final for a chance to enter into a promotion play-off against the bottom placed team in Division 3A.