HL3B: Mullane inspires Longford past Warwickshire 11 March 2017





Longford's Cathal Mullane.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Longford's Cathal Mullane.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Longford 2-18

Warwickshire 2-12

Cathal Mullane starred as Longford inflicted Warwickshire with their first defeat in Division 3B this afternoon at Pearse Park.

The Midlanders led by 1-12 to 1-6 at half-time off the back of Mullane’s 1-5 contribution during the opening period and he’d add three more points after the break to make sure the hosts stayed in control.

Connor Robbins (1-3) wreaked most of the havoc for the visitors, but Longford kept their cushion as Rueben Murray lashed home their second goal in injury-time to ensure the win.

It means that these two sides will meet again in the league final for a chance to enter into a promotion play-off against the bottom placed team in Division 3A.