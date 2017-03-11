LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 11 March 2017





Tipperary's Seamus Callanan with Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny during their side's 2016 All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

There's no doubting what tonight's main attraction is: the massive meeting of Tipperary and Kilkenny in Division 1A of the NHL at Thurles.

With the All-Ireland champions setting the pace at the top of the table and the Cats still looking over their shoulders despite last weekend's victory over Cork, skin and hair are sure to fly at Semple as these two big guns come face to face for the first time in 2017 (7pm).

It's part of a double-header at the wonderful Tipp venue, with the Premier County also due to host Longford in a vital, rescheduled Division Three NFL match at 5:00. Anything less than victory for last summer's All-Ireland SFC semi-finalists would place a huge dent in their promotion hopes.

Tonight's other game sees Laois welcome Limerick to O'Moore Park in Division 1B of the national hurling league. The Treaty County must win to remain in the promotion picture, while the midlanders could likewise do with victory to move away from the relegation zone.

