Chin hails 'incredible' Fitzgerald 11 March 2017





Wexford's Lee Chin and Conor McDonald celebrate during their side's Allianz HL clash against Galway at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

Lee Chin believes that Davy Fitzgerald has been successful in installing a “never die attitude” amongst the Wexford players.

The Slaynesiders have taken maximum points from their first three games in Division 1B this season and Chin, who appeared on the latest episode of ‘The Toughest Trade’ last night on RTE, has lauded Fitzgerald for the intensity he has brought to the Model fold.

“Davy has been incredible with us so far since he's came in,” the Faythe Harriers dual star told Newstalk. “You look at Kilkenny's success over the last ten years, it's been built on the back of how hard they work in games. Just having that never die attitude, that's what Kilkenny are notorious for.

“Obviously the calibre of players they have too is great, but their mental toughness is one to be admired. I think that's what Davy is trying to bring in with us, playing with that intensity, that never say die attitude.”

“Every day you're going out you're going to leave everything out there and work really hard. I think that's probably what's the backbone of our winning streak at the moment.”

On tomorrow’s game against bottom-placed Offaly, he added: “We're taking every game the very same. We're going to play Offaly this weekend and Offaly beat us last year in the League by nine points. They're not going to forget that and neither are we so they're going to fancy their chances and we're going to be well up for it.”

